Taylor Swift will be ‘home’ for Thanksgiving: Source

Taylor Swift will be ‘home’ for Thanksgiving

Taylor Swift maybe celebrating Thanksgiving home.



After her performance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, the hitmaker, who is currently selling out her Eras Tour overseas, will take a quick flight back home to spend Thanksgiving, Nov. 23, with her family here in the United States.

The day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, when she returns to São Paulo, is her next tour date.

It's unclear if Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs star, who recently joined her, will be present for Thanksgiving.

On Sunday, Nov. 26, his club plays the Raiders in Las Vegas.

During the weekend, Kelce attended Swift's performance in Argentina with her father, Scott Kingsley Swift, in a VIP section.

The performer sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," altering the song's lyrics throughout the performance.

She was also seen singing her ballad Lover and giving her new partner an admiring glance. She then gave an acoustic performance of End Game, which has references to sports.

Fans swooned when she ran off stage and jumped into Kelce's arms after the performance.