Prince Harry wishes happy 75th birthday to King Charles?

King Charles III, who's celebrating his 75th birthday with his friends and family, would surely be missing his younger son Harry to be with him at his big event.

The King, who turns 75, has received birthday greetings from the Duke and his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, which some may consider an olive branch.



An Insider has claimed that Harry, who was not invited to attend the event, has wished his father happy 75th birthday on phone call.

The news of Harry's phone call was also reported by the BBC earlier on the day, saying the King will receive a transatlantic call from Prince Harry, which some may consider an olive branch.

It emerged after it revealed that the Duke did not hear from either his father or his brother when he turned 39 in September.

There were also reports that the royal family has cut all the ties with Harry after the Duke's office put out a formal correction after reports wrongly suggested he had been invited to his father’s birthday supper at Clarence House. To clear the air, they said there had been “no contact” regarding an invitation to the King's birthday celebration.

King Charles and Prince William have had a strained relationship with disgruntled royal Harry since he left the UK and relocated to the US following his exit firm the royal family for personal and financial freedom.



Meghan and Harry were also ordered to “vacate” their UK home just weeks after Harry’s damning book Spare was released earlier this year. It was being claimed that the move was sanctioned by the King and the decision removed their remaining foothold in the UK and further weakened ties with the Royal family.

However, the King’s 75th birthday, which is a working day for the monarch, has been marked by gun salutes across the capital.