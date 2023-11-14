Prince William, Prince Harry cause trouble for King Charles’ birthday

King Charles has had a bumpy relationship with both his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but that seemed to have changed in the last few years.

As the monarch marks his 75th birthday on Tuesday, he will be carrying on his royal duties as usual but there will also be a small celebration with close family. However, it will not include the Duke of Sussex.

However, five years ago, the then-Prince Charles celebrated his big day with a special portrait with the family which ended up being an “absolute nightmare” to execute.

In the upcoming biography, Finding Freedom, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand touched up on the ups and downs that went behind taking a photo that appeared to showcase a happy family.

Quoting a ‘disclosed source,’ the authors wrote that the “boys can be hot and cold with their father.” Scobie, who is a close pal of Harry and Meghan, further added that “planning” the photo session for Charles’ 70th birthday, was “an absolute nightmare”.

“Neither William nor Harry made much of an effort to make themselves available,” the source in the book said.

While William has reportedly grown close to his father, Harry has been estranged from the King especially after their rift deepened with the release of his explosive memoir, Spare.