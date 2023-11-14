Prince Harry trying to drag King Charles into a ‘war’ amid their feud

King Charles is trying to suppress the drama that will spring up amid his birthday celebrations as the rift between his estranged son Prince Harry continued to deepen.

The Sunday Times previously reported that the Duke of Sussex had rejected the invite of his father’s 75th birthday given their strained ties. However, a spokesperson for Harry refuted the claims that “no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday.”

Harry, Meghan Markle’s husband, also dissed the publication for “misreporting” the story.

A source close to the situation additionally revealed the Palace had “never reached out” to Harry and Meghan.

According to royal commentator Rebecca English, the statement issued by Prince Harry could have started a ‘war of words’ but King Charles doesn’t seem keen to follow through.

“The Palace have not got dragged into this, they haven’t discussed what he’s doing privately,” English said during the Palace Confidential podcast.

“This is because they don’t want to get into another war of words with the Sussexes.”

The Palace has not yet issued a public statement in response to his younger self.

English also accused the couple of making up the royal rift which was unnecessary. “But it just seemed one again that was a bit self-generated that just really didn’t need to be.”