Prince Harry reveals King Charles ‘never invited’ him to upcoming 75th birthday

Prince Harry officially responded to claims that he rejected King Charles’ invite to his upcoming 75th birthday bash.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex told the Messenger Monday that there wasn’t an invite sent to him in the first place.

“In response to UK media headlines, there has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty’s upcoming birthday,” the rep stated on behalf of Prince Harry. “It is disappointing the Sunday Times has misreported this story.”

Moreover, a royal source revealed that the Buckingham Palace “never reached out” to Harry.

The King and his younger son are embroiled in an ongoing rift which deepened after Harry released his bombshell memoir, Spare, earlier this year.

While Prince Harry did attend the coronation of his father in May, his trip was short, of merely 27 hours. Moreover, Charles and Harry did not communicate in the entirety of his visit.

In his memoir, Harry detailed the how the monarch used to make jokes about not being his ‘real’ dad.

“Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire. He’d always end with a burst of philosophising … Who knows if I’m really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I’m even your real father?” Harry wrote.

“He’d laugh and laugh, though it was a remarkably unfunny joke, given the rumour circulating just then that my actual father was one of Mummy’s former lovers: Major James Hewitt. One cause of this rumour was Major Hewitt’s flaming ginger hair, but another cause was sadism.”