Britney Spears hits at sister Jamie Lynn in a cryptic post

Britney Spears seemed to take a jab at her younger sister Jamie Lynn in a mysterious Instagram post after it was revealed that the actress had joined I'm A Celebrity.



When the Toxic hitmaker campaigned to remove her conservatorship, she felt "betrayed" by her family, especially her sister, she disclosed in her biography The Woman in Me.

In the advertising trailer for this year's I'm A Celebrity, Jamie Lynn omitted to mention her well-known sister and many fans surmise that Britney's recent cryptic statement is directed towards her younger sister.

The Baby One More Time singer posted an Ernest Hemingway quote, which read: "All things truly wicked start from innocence," and captioned it with a pink flower emoji.

One follower commented: "Your sister for example!! She’s about to go in the Jungle and us Brits are RUTHLESS.. we’ve got your back hun." Another posted: "Hi Brittany I hope you enjoy Jamie Lynn suffering on I’m A Celeb I’ll definitely be putting my votes on her to do EVERY bush tucker trail."

Writing in her memoir, Britney addressed the conservatorship being suspended in November 2021: "I was left with so many emotions: shock, relief, elation, sadness, joy. I felt betrayed by my father, and sadly, by the rest of my family, too. My sister and I should have found comfort in each other, but unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case."

On the contrary, Jamie Lynn has recently revealed her reasons for joining the reality TV show.

She said: “There is literally every misconception you can have on a person about me so I don’t take any of it seriously."