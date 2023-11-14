Kelly Clarkson trims hair into wispy bangs

Kelly Clarkson has been trying out new hairstyles and it seems like she has finally found one that suits her perfectly! The host looks amazing in her new wispy bangs.



The former American Idol contestant debuted her new hairdo on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday, where she looked stunning with her face-framing, wispy fringe.

The 41-year-old Clarkson accessorised her new hairstyle with a gold pleated skirt and a black off-the-shoulder blouse. A gold choker and a set of gold hoop earrings completed her ensemble.

Leslie Jones, Ian Somerhalder, a former cast member of The Vampire Diaries, and a special education teacher joined Clarkson on Monday's programme for a duet of Stevie Wonder's "Superstition."

The Stronger singer's facelift isn't Clarkson's most recent transformation. Before the debut of the fifth season of her show, she relocated from Los Angeles to New York City.

“I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change," Clarkson told People magazine last week.

She went on to say how great it has been for her whole family, highlighting the improvement in her children, River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7.

"I needed it for me and my family as well," she said. "My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start."

Clarkson continued, "I think we get kind of tied up, and you feel like you have to keep going and keep smiling for others.”