Co-parents Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner caught 'flirting' in concerning exchange

File Footage

Ben Affleck’s recent outing with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner sparked debate on social media as the actor’s fans accused him of cheating on his partner Jennifer Lopez.



The Gone Girl star appeared in a jovial mood with Garner during their son Samuel's basketball game in Los Angeles on Sunday.



The former couple's affectionate display raised concerns about Affleck's relationship with his current wife, Lopez.



Netizens slammed the filmmaker and Garner for their unnecessary closeness towards each other.

Several fans accused the 13 Going on 30 actress of being a "homewrecker."

One fan wrote, "@JLo I wonder how it must feel to see your husband at least several times a week looking too close to his ex-wife talking, flirting, touching all in the name of co-parenting. Jennifer Garner isn't a girls girl 20 years ago she flirted with an engaged @BenAffleck today still SAME."

Another fan questioned Lopez’s recent Vogue interview in which she heaped praise on her husband for being supportive and loving.



"@JLo @BenAffleck Is this really how a loving husband behaves while his wife is out of town? Jennifer Garner is pure trash. Ben is lucky to be married to JLO and this is how he treats her," a fan chimed in.

