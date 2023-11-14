Billie Eilish admits to never feeling feminine despite same-sex attraction

Billie Eilish opened up about her attractions, insecurities, and reflections on her journey to becoming a global superstar.



Amid discussions about her split from Jesse Rutherford in May, Eilish shared her deep connections with women in her life, both friends and family, revealing a physical attraction to them.

However, she also confessed to feeling intimidated by their beauty and presence.

"I’ve never felt like a woman, to be honest with you. I’ve never felt desirable. I’ve never felt feminine.

"I have to convince myself that I’m, like, a pretty girl," Eilish expressed, adding that despite identifying as she/her, she has never truly felt like a typical girl.

Remarkably open about her experiences, Eilish explained that she has "never really cared" about being sexualized, as she has never felt a sense of being desired or desirable.

In a recent controversy surrounding rapper Lil Yachty's lyrics on Drake's track Another Late Night from the album For All The Dogs, fans of Billie Eilish expressed their frustration over what they deemed a 'gross' reference to the singer's bust size.

Yachty's verse included the controversial lines: 'She had big t*ts like Billie Eilish but she couldn't sing.'

Addressing the lyric, Eilish responded with a surprisingly lighthearted perspective, stating, "I think it’s fun! I’m flattered! Yachty is my friend.

"Drake is my friend. It’s a joke. I do have big t*ts. I love it." The singer, who has been known for her body-positive stance, unabashedly embraced her physicality, emphasizing that she has had "big b**bs since I was nine years old."

Eilish's journey with her image has been marked by deliberate choices to avoid being sexualized, including wearing baggy clothes in her teenage years and early career.

In a past interview with Elle, she explained her reasoning, saying, "That's why I wear big, baggy clothes. Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath."

However, the Grammy-winning artist has since evolved, expressing a desire to embrace her womanhood and challenge societal expectations.

Ahead of her 18th birthday, she declared, "I'm gonna be a woman. I wanna show my body. What if I wanna make a video where I wanna look desirable?"

She has gradually shifted towards more fitted and 'feminine' clothing, signaling a growing comfort with her evolving self-expression and a rejection of the need to conform to others' expectations.