Emily shares insight into parenting life with husband Peter Andre

During an appearance on Loose Women on Monday, Emily Andre provided insight into parenting life with her husband Peter Andre.

The 34-year-old NHS doctor discussed encouraging children to brush their teeth with Charlene, Coleen, Janet, and Judi. She looked stunning in a bright neon yellow maxi dress, radiating a fresh pregnancy glow.

Emily, who announced last month that she is expecting her third child with the 50-year-old Mysterious Girl singer, candidly discussed domestic life with the pop star.

Talking about how she and Peter manage to get their children to brush their teeth each morning and night, Emily shared, 'It's just another thing on top of everything else - we do try and remind each other.'

She emphasized the importance of parents working together, stating, 'Within parents, you've each got your strengths and you've got to work together and do your best - that's all you can do, isn't it.'

Charlene White congratulated Emily on her pregnancy during the discussion, saying, 'Huge congrats because soon you're going to have another set of teeth to brush!'

Last month, Emily and Peter announced the news of expecting their third child together.