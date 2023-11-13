Justin Timberlake going to reunite with NSYNC members to promote their movie

Justin Timberlake will reportedly have a reunion with his fellow NSYNC members for their new movie promotion this week.



A source spilled to TMZ on Sunday, the band has begun making travel arrangements for the short notice event on Thursday, which was announced after the end of SAG-AFTRA strike last week.

The outlet reported that Timberlake would also meet the other four bandmates in Hollywood next Wednesday to promote the release of upcoming movie Trolls Band Together.

The source told the outlet that none of the NSYNC members were able to talk about the upcoming animated movie, which will premiere on November 17.

IMDb reported that Timberlake as well as Lance Bass, Joey Fantone, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick all have voice acting credits in the forthcoming movie.

Interestingly, the band also released a song together titled Better Place for the official movie soundtrack.

An insider revealed, “Even though they banded together to release a new song, they would not be performing or touring together anytime soon.”

Meanwhile, it is also reported that Timberlake has been working on a new album and even supporting tour but “scheduling remains an issue”.

It came after Timberlake faced backlash from netizens following the release of bombshell The Woman In Me memoir by his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears.

In the tell-all book, Spears talked about cheating and abortion during her relationship with Timberlake.