Schools, colleges to be shut on Saturdays in smog-hit Punjab districts: LHC orders

People walk on a railway track amid smoggy conditions in Lahore on November 16, 2021. — AFP

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday ordered the interim government in Punjab to close all schools and colleges across its smog-hit districts on Saturdays.



Justice Shahid Karim's directives came during the hearing of a plea on measures taken by the Punjab government to control air pollution, as the province remains in the grip of dangerous smog for the last several days with authorities failing to curb the situation.

Censuring the Lahore commissioner, the LHC judge also ordered the government to introduce a work-from-home policy for two days a week.

"Commissioner Lahore has failed completely in controlling smog. He talks big but nothing happens on the ground. Just a notification is issued to shut everything," he remarked.

Justice Karim also ordered the immediate removal of deputy commissioners in Sheikhupura, Jhang, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Nankana and Bahawalnagar, saying that the situation is very bad in these districts. He ordered the chief secretary of Punjab to immediately issue a notification to transfer the aforementioned officers.

The judge also ordered the removal of the director general environment.

"Videos of crop residual burning being shared are very disappointing," he said.

The judge remarked that everything is shut down through a notification, adding that all the officers go on leave after the government's announcement.

The judge said the entire city gets disrupted if the traffic stops for five minutes. “Most smog is caused by vehicle exhaust.”

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) counsel said the provincial government constructed an underpass in just 70 days.

“The smog that will follow this construction will affect us through the winter. You may have become an underpass expert, but also consider other matters,” he observed.

Justice Karim ordered the commission member to hold a meeting with the Punjab chief secretary and inform him about the court orders.

The court adjourned the hearing till Wednesday.

Last week on November 8, the Punjab government announced a public holiday on November 10 (Friday) in Lahore, Gujranwala and other districts due to prevailing smog in the province, announcing the closure of all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas, gymnasiums, schools and public and private offices.

Later, the provincial government lifted the lockdown after a heavy spell of rain in parts of Punjab on Friday which washed away the smog, subsequently improving the air quality.