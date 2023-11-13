Selena Gomez 'fears' Travis Kelce will break Taylor Swift’s heart

File Footage

Selena Gomez expressed her serious concerns over the blossoming romance of her best friend Taylor Swift with NFL star Travis Kelce.



As per OK!, the Calm Down singer has even conveyed her reservations to the pop mega star about her fast moving relationship with Kelce.



The source added, "Selena is wary of the whole thing. She doesn’t want to be mean or negative, but she’s just not sure about Travis."



The founder of Rare Beauty doubts on the intentions of Chief's tight end and believes that he will break Swift's heart.

"Selena is Taylor’s best friend, so she brought up her concerns over dinner. She wants to make sure Taylor is aware of how bonkers this all looks," a report further shared.



The Who Says singer wants Swift to see things from a different perspective as per the source.

The insider shared, "Selena talks to her about how this romance started and where it could possibly go."



To make her reservations clearer in front of her close pal, Gomez recalled Kelce's reality TV show, Catching Kelce, in which the athlete dated 50 women.



"She and Taylor are closer than sisters. She’s going to be protective of her no matter what," a source said.

