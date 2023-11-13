‘The Simpsons’ co-creator debunks major theory about the show’s future

The Simpsons, Fox’s satirical animated sitcom, sparked concerns about its long-running antics after the episode ‘McMansion & Wife’ aired on October 22.
Homer Simpson is known for strangling his son Bart on the show for laughs. However, during the episode the show’s patriarch suggested that he would be changing his ways.
However, co-creator and producer, James L. Brooks, told People Magazine that that show will not be getting tamed in the future.
“Don’t think for a second we’re changing anything,” he told the outlet. “Nothing's getting tamed. Nothing, nothing, nothing.”
He continued, “He'll continue to be strangled—[if] you want to use that awful term for it. He'll continue to be loved by his father in a specific way.”
Brooks also shared an illustration of Homer strangling Bart, who was holding a smartphone with a headline, “Simpsons: No more strangling.” While a word bubble showed Homer yelling at his son, “Why you little clickbaiting-!!”
In episode ‘McMansion & Wife,’ Homer (Dan Castellaneta) meets his new neighbour Thayer (Hank Azaria), who notes that Homer has “quite a grip” after shaking hands.
In response, Homer quips to his wife Marge (Julie Kavner), “See, Marge, strangling the boy has paid off. Just kidding. I don’t do that anymore.”
Smiling, he adds, “Times have changed.”
