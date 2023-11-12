Kylie Jenner accused of copying Kanye West wife Bianca Censori 'street style'

Kylie Jenner has been accused of trying to copy Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori.

The Kardashians star took to Instagram earlier this week to share a string of photos, in which she could be seen donning a white skintight body suit from her clothing brand, Khy.

Her latest article didn’t only spark backlash for allegedly copying designs from the rapper’s clothing brand, Yeezy, but also trying to channel his new wife, who frequently dons catsuits on public outings.

"It's giving Bianca Censori vibes…" wrote a user on Reddit.

"Aren’t they just copying Kanye’s news wife’s outfits? Full body leotard,” another affirmed.

“Kylie girl be original get a better design team or SOMETHING,” a third lamented. “It’s giving knockoff Yeezy/Skim. I understand this clothing line is a cash grab for you but honey put some kind of effort girl.”

Fans of the socialite were also concerned for her drastic weight loss, with many ascribing it to the potential use of Ozempic, a diabetic drug also used for weight loss purposes.

"I love how nobody is talking about her obvious weight loss," wrote one.

Jenner launched Khy earlier this month.