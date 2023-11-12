Kris Jenner gives her blessing to Kylie Jenner’s new flame Timothee Chalamet

Kris Jenner approves of her daughter’s new relationship.

As Kylie paints the town red with her new flame Timothée Chalamet, the Kardashian matriarch subtly gave her blessings to the budding relationship.

Jenner, who is also the young beauty mogul’s manager, showed her support for the Call Me by Your Name star by sharing a promotional video to her Instagram stories for his appearance on this week’s Saturday Night Live, encouraging her 52.8 million followers to “Tune in to SNL tonight!” hours before he was set to host.

The subtle nod was seemingly the first time the 68-year-old businesswoman has publicly acknowledged her daughter’s new beau, despite their blossoming romance making headlines since April this year.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Wonka actor were first romantically linked back in April, with an insider telling Entertainment Tonight that the pair were keeping things “fun” and “casual.”

But ever since the lovebirds made their romance public with a PDA-filled night at a Beyoncé concert, their relationship appeared to be blossoming into something more.

However, neither have confirmed their relationship status yet.