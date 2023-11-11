Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's latest romantic picture and video go viral

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who were spotted on romantic date in Argentina after the pop superstar's announcement to cancel her Buenos Aires concerts over concerns about heavy rainfall, have created a buzz on social media with their latest romantic outing.

NFL star Travis and 'Fearless' singer Swift have whipped both music and sports fans into a frenzy since their rumoured romance hit the headlines earlier this year.



However, the couple's new pictures from their latest outing have gone viral on social media.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift leaves fans baffled with stunt in Argentina amid Travis Kelce romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, In a series of videos and images posted to X (formerly Twitter) are seen hand-in-hand as they stepped out of a hotel.

In a video, posted by a user called @Tory_Barron, the couple can be seen walking out together. The X user, who is also a senior editor at ESPN, captioned the clip: "When your worlds collide. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in the building on our last night in Buenos Aires."

The lovebirds appeared in good spirits while holding hands. Swift kept it casual in a long-sleeve black top and a pleated grey mini-skirt as she clutched a little black purse. On the other hand, Travis opted for a jacket and shorts co-ord with a pair of white sneakers.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift’s fans believe MAJOR announcement is on the cards

The new video comes as Taylor was forced to push back her show last night (November 11) after concerns over heavy rainfall. She turned to her Instagram to confirm that the show to be on Sunday.