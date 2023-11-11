Priyanka Chopra's mother opens about parenting challenges: 'I did my best'

In a candid interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhu Chopra, the mother of Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra, opened up about her parenting decisions and expressed regret for not spending enough time with her daughter during her childhood.

She acknowledged that her frequent travel and busy career may have impacted their relationship, but she also emphasized that she did her best to provide for her children.

Madhu Chopra revealed that Priyanka never directly confronted her about abandonment issues, but she recalled an incident when her daughter was four or five years old that made her realize the impact of her absence.

She described the incident as a "wake-up call" and stated that it prompted her to make an effort to spend more time with her children.

Despite her regrets, Madhu Chopra expressed her pride in her daughter's accomplishments and praised her for being a strong and independent woman.

She also acknowledged the challenges of single parenting and the sacrifices she had to make to provide for her family.

Priyanka Chopra has previously spoken about the impact of her mother's work on her childhood. In a 2018 interview with Harper's Bazaar, she revealed that she felt "abandoned" by her mother at times due to her frequent travel for work.

However, she also expressed her understanding of her mother's sacrifices and stated that she did not blame her for being absent.

Madhu Chopra's admission of her parenting regrets highlights the importance of open communication and quality time between parents and children.

It also serves as a reminder that even the best parents make mistakes, but it is through these mistakes that we learn and grow.