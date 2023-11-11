John Bailey, renowned cinematographer, passes away at 81

John Bailey, the renowned cinematographer who served as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) during the initial #MeToo reckoning, passed away peacefully in his sleep in Los Angeles on Friday, November 10, 2023. He was 81 years old.

Bailey's illustrious career spanned over five decades, during which he lensed iconic films such as "Ordinary People" (1980), "Groundhog Day" (1993), and "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days" (2003). His mastery of light and shadow earned him three Academy Award nominations for Best Cinematography, and he received the ASC Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007.

In addition to his cinematographic achievements, Bailey played a pivotal role in shaping the film industry as AMPAS president from 2017 to 2019. He steered the organization through a period of significant change and upheaval, addressing issues of diversity, inclusion, and misconduct in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

"John Bailey was a giant in the world of cinematography, a true artist who captured the essence of storytelling through his lens," said AMPAS President David Rubin. "His contributions to the film industry are immeasurable, and he will be deeply missed."

Bailey's legacy extends beyond his cinematic prowess and leadership. He was a passionate advocate for the craft of cinematography, mentoring countless aspiring filmmakers and sharing his knowledge through workshops and seminars. His dedication to the art form was evident in everything he did.

John Bailey's passing leaves a void in the film industry, but his contributions will continue to inspire and inform generations of filmmakers to come. His name will forever be etched among the greats of cinema.