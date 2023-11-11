Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif request fans to not reveal ‘Tiger 3’ spoilers

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is all set to break previous box office records as the movie is slated to release on November 12, 2023.



However, the lead actors of the film urged their fans to not share any spoilers of their action-thriller flick on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Salman wrote, "We have made Tiger 3 with a lot of passion and we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film."

The B-town star further said that spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience for others. He added, "We trust you to do what is right. We hope Tiger 3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!!"



Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Additionally, Katrina seconded her co-star’s statement as she also requested her well wishers to protect the labour of the film’s cast and crew by not revealing Tiger 3 spoilers.



"The plot twists and surprises in Tiger 3 adds to the movie watching experience of the film. Thus we request you to not reveal any spoilers," the Bollywood diva penned on her Instagram.



Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan will be making a special appearance in the forthcoming movie.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the movie features Emraan Hashmi alongside Katrina and Salman in lead roles.