Keke Palmer, Darius Jackson had ‘one more’ breakup before Vegas outfit drama

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s relationship was beginning to fall apart after long before their public feud in July.

The Nope actress, 30, filed a request for a domestic violence restraining order against Jackson, 29, in Los Angeles on Thursday, and asked for full physical and legal custody of their eight-month old son Leodis.

Palmer had detailed multiple allegations of physical abuse in the filed court documents.

A source close to the former couple told People Magazine that problems started when Jackson publicly shamed Palmer for showing off her figure in a sheer outfit at Usher’s Vegas residency in July.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” Jackson wrote publicly on social media.

The insider revealed that there was “at least one breakup” before the Vegas incident happened.

“I don’t think the Vegas incident caused all of this,” the insider said. “There were problems before, but I do think it was the beginning of the end,” noting that “around Leo’s birth things were really good.”

Palmer played off the incident as she joined Usher in the music video for his song, Boyfriend. Later on, she shared a video of herself hanging out with Jackson on her 30th birthday.

The source noted that a court order was “a big surprise,” since Jackson and Palmer appeared publicly amicable late last month during an event in Los Angeles for KeyTV.

“The baby was there, everybody. Darius went to support her, they were all congratulating her.”

The insider also added that there was “some genuine love” at the event.