Darius Jackson attacks Keke Palmer in shocking surveillance photos

Keke Palmer’s ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson attacked her in new surveillance pictures.

Page Six recently obtained court documents filed by Palmer, 30, for a temporary restraining order against Jackson, 29, in which she detailed a November 5th incident where he grabbed her neck and pushed her down before fleeing the house.

“At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands and then ran out of the house,” Palmer recounted in the documents.

Pictures submitted alongside the court filings, which were screenshots from the actresses’ security cameras, showed further evidence of Jackson striking Palmer so hard that she fell over her couch.

The Nope star further revealed that Jackson almost “hit” her with his car as he fled the scene.

Credits: Page Six

The college athlete-turned-fitness-trainer apparently attacked Palmer because she didn’t want their eight-month-old son Leodis, for whom she has simultaneously filed for sole custody, to go to a football game.

“Given Darius’ uncontrolled, violent outbursts in the past whenever he became jealous, I became seriously concerned he would hurt our son, even if it was just to hurt me,” Palmer reasoned in her custody filing.

More pictures from another incident showed Jackson grabbing Palmer as she came down the stairs and slammed her down, leaving her to struggle on the steps.