Keke Palmer, boyfriend Darius Jackson call it quits after outfit controversy

After two years of dating, Keke Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, has called it quits.



According to a source reported to the People magazine, the fitness instructor "has moved on," in his life. The news comes after Jackson publicly humiliated Palmer, 29, for donning risqué dress on an Usher event in July.

The Nope actress, who gave birth to her first child with her ex-husband in February, was filmed dancing while the R&B musician serenaded her during his "My Way" residency in Las Vegas. The footage has now gone viral.

When Jackson later commented on his then-girlfriend's sheer black outfit on Twitter, it garnered attention.

"It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom," he tweeted.

Continuing his criticism, the personal trainer went on to say, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."

Palmer was unfazed by Jackson's divisive tweets, which caused him to briefly deactivate his account and delete pictures of them together in response to the actress from Hustlers actress's complaint.

"I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late," she captioned a series of snaps from the night of the concert — which she posted on Instagram after his rant.

"I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!" she went on, notably without acknowledging her beau’s harsh comments.

"Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer."