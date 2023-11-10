Travis Kelce missed Taylor Swift's Bueno Aires show for Mahomes

Travis Kelce supported his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, by choosing not to attend Taylor Swift's first Eras Tour performance in Buenos Aires on Thursday.



Travis was at Mahomes' third annual Mahomies Foundation Gala, which featured an auction, while Swift was in Argentina serenading fans. On Instagram, the foundation posted a video of Travis during the Kansas City event at The Midland Theatre.

Mahomes' foundation is "dedicated to improving the lives of children through initiatives that focus on health, wellness, underserved communities and other charitable causes," according to their website. It was established in 2019.

Travis still has the chance to see Swift live in the capital of Argentina. That's where she performs on Friday and Saturday.

Travis Kelce may be heading "somewhere sunny," according to his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce, and him during a recent episode of their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

“Got anything you’re looking forward to going to?” The younger brother, who was granted a bye week following the Chiefs' victory against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, had some time off from the pitch, so Jason, 36, asked him.

“I might just say f**k it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny,” the tight end responded.