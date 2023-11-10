South Korean singer Nahee passes away at 24

South Korean singer and songwriter Nahee passed away at the age of 24, leaving her fans in utter shock and sorrow.



As per Soompi, the singer who made her debut in the South Korean music industry in 2019 was found dead on November 8.



Reports further suggested that the reason behind the tragic demise of the musician has not been disclosed yet.

Moreover, no official statement has been issued from Nahee’s family and agency in this regard.

As per further reports, the singer’s funeral will take place on November 10 i.e. today at Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

Surprisingly, the singer shared some memorable moments of her life on her Instagram handle, a day before her sudden demise.

Nahee’s last post went viral on social media as her fans extended their heartfelt condolences over the death of a young artist.

One fan wrote, "Rest in peace my beauty... you did so well, we are so proud of you, shine forever."



"I love you so much Nahee. I'm heartbroken that you cant hear me. I always dreamed about seeing you in concert. You're so talented and such a hard worker. I'm so sorry this happened to you. rest in peace beautiful Nahee," another chimed in.

