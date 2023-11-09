Pakistani-American Sheikh Saeed wins Global Seven Outstanding Humanitarian Award

Saeed Sheikh (second left) receives Global Seven Outstanding Humanitarian Award. — Reporter

Journalist Saeed Sheikh — a US citizen of Pakistani origin — was bestowed the prestigious Global Seven Outstanding Humanitarian Award for his outstanding dedication to social and welfare services.



He received the award from Mumtaz Nawaz on behalf of the Houston Trade Development Council during a ceremony.

This honour acknowledges his remarkable global leadership and his significant role in bestowing a world-renowned humanitarian distinction upon Houston.

The Global G7 Award is presented to seven Houston-based entrepreneurs and individuals recognised for their outstanding global contributions and achievements within their respective fields.

Speaking on behalf of the American blogger, Saeed, President of the Karachi Sector City Association, expressed his gratitude for this esteemed recognition, stating: "I am humbled and grateful for the recognition, and I thank the Lord for his blessings."

During this event, he also extended his appreciation to prominent businessman Javed Anwar and the Mayor's Office for Trade and Development, as well as individuals working in cooperation with Indonesia, Japan, Liberia, Angola, Burkina Faso, G7 committee member Wellhausen, Council President Cynthia Blandford, Murad Ajani, and other distinguished leaders and officials from various governance sectors who participated in the ceremony.