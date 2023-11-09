Zac Efron says he would be ‘honoured’ to play Matthew Perry in his biopic

Zac Efron had a heartfelt reaction to the news of Matthew Perry was considering the High School Musical alum for his biopic.

During the red carpet for the world premiere of his new film, The Iron Claw, Efron, 36, was “devastated” by the loss of the Friends actor, who passed away last month at age 54.

Entertainment reporter Athenna Crosby, who was photographed dining with Perry at the Hotel Bel-Air one day before his death, told People Magazine that Perry was planning to make a movie about his life.

She shared that the late actor “wanted Zac Efron, who's played him already to play him again because he said he did such a good job.”

In response, The Greatest Showman said, “I’m honoured to hear he was thinking of me to play him. We’ll see. I’d be honoured to do it.”

Previously, Efron played the younger version of Perry’s character, Mike O’Donnell, in the 2009 movie, 17 Again. In the movie, O’Donnell, who is a middle-aged man who recently filed for divorce, is struck by magic turning into his 17-year-old self.



Recalling his fondest memories with the late actor, he shared, “He was a mentor to me, and we made a really cool film together.”

He continued, “I looked up to him, I learned comedic timing from that guy. I mean, when we were filming 17 Again, it was so surreal for me to look across and have him be there, because I've learned so much from him, from his whole life.”