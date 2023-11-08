Patrick Dempsey reveals his wife Jillian’s reaction to PEOPLE’s Sexist Man Alive title

Patrick Dempsey has recently revealed his wife Jillian’s reaction after learning he’s crowned PEOPLE’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive.



“She was shocked too, just like me,” quipped the actor.

Reflecting on his relationship with wife, the Grey’s Anatomy star dished he knew Jillian was the “one the moment” he saw her.

“I went in where she was working, and I looked across the room at her and was blown away,” said the 57-year-old.

However, the Made of Honor actor shared that the trip from Maine to New York made him realise he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her.

“She was pretty game for the road trip so I thought that was good,” recalled Patrick.

The Sweet Home Alabama actor mentioned, “I love the cold and rain and she loves the sun and beach. We’re complete opposites and I have to say, she’ll make me do things I never want to do and 9 times out of 10 she’s absolutely correct.”

“So, she puts up with me,” remarked the Ferrari actor.

Patrick pointed out, “As a husband, I just try to be a better person every day and be present.”

“And to listen to what the needs are of the family and provide from that perspective,” he continued.

Patrick added, “She has a good sense of humour and she’s really hardworking. She’s always inspired me.”