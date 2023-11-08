Here’s one thing Adele misses in her life

Adele is talking about her obsession with red wine as she enjoys a break from her Las Vegas residency.

Last month the star revealed that she had been sober for over three months but missed having a drink.

Speaking to the crowd at The Colosseum Caesar Palace in Las Vegas ahead of her upcoming break from her Weekends With Adele gigs, the star explained how she was excited to have a tipple again now she has some time off.

She told the crowd that she plans to celebrate the end of the second leg of her shows: 'I'm just going to chill. I'm annoyed as well that I'm sick because this is red wine weather,' she said.

'I stopped drinking, but obviously now I'm ready to start again because it is my break.'

Adele said she has been forced to cut out her favourite drink of red wine because it plays havoc with her voice.

In October Adele revealed she had stopped drinking for three and a half months and claimed she was 'borderline alcoholic' when she was in her 20s.'