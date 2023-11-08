Here’s one thing Adele misses in her life

Adele is talking about her obsession with red wine as she enjoys a break from her Las Vegas residency.
Last month the star revealed that she had been sober for over three months but missed having a drink.
Speaking to the crowd at The Colosseum Caesar Palace in Las Vegas ahead of her upcoming break from her Weekends With Adele gigs, the star explained how she was excited to have a tipple again now she has some time off.
She told the crowd that she plans to celebrate the end of the second leg of her shows: 'I'm just going to chill. I'm annoyed as well that I'm sick because this is red wine weather,' she said.
'I stopped drinking, but obviously now I'm ready to start again because it is my break.'
Adele said she has been forced to cut out her favourite drink of red wine because it plays havoc with her voice.
In October Adele revealed she had stopped drinking for three and a half months and claimed she was 'borderline alcoholic' when she was in her 20s.'
The professional dancer exited the competition after his partner Amanda Abbington decided to withdraw
The Prince of Wales jetted off solo to Singapore to kick off third annual Earthshot Prize sans the princess
'The Marvels' will be in theaters on November 10
Despite not being able to fulfil her dream, Kendall Jenner certainly cracked a loophole in her destiny
Kaley Cuoco welcomed her daughter with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey in March this year and has been unapologetically...
Prince Harry's rift with the Royal Family seems beyond repair