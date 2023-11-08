‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner feels shy talking intimate on ‘camera’

Gerry Turner discusses how he was able to get more out of the dream suites than just "knocking boots" with his three chosen women during an interview.



“Maybe it's a Texas euphemism for intimacy,” the Golden Bachelor star, 72, explained on Tuesday's episode of Tamron Hall. “But the misdirect is that that really wasn't what those fantasy suites were for.”

“I found the fantasy suites to be the perfect moment to connect intellectually and emotionally with these women, where I could have conversations that weren’t basically in front of our grandchildren,” he continued.

The former restaurateur went on to say that it was challenging to have intimate talks “on camera and mic'd” and “in front of your grandkids” with competitors Theresa, Faith, and Leslie.

In last week's episode, Gerry wrestled with his love for Faith, Theresa, and Leslie and realised that he was in an “impossible situation” after visiting each woman's family in their hometowns.

When he arrived at the rose ceremony, he shared, “Tonight, I recognize that I’ve developed a bond and a connection with all three of you and these hometowns mean more than just three of you and more than just me.”

“Now, families are involved and that makes it all that much harder, but I remind myself that this is my journey and this is one more step that I have to make before I’m to the point where I can find my true love, the person I want to spend the rest of my life with.”