Kareena Kapoor Khan unveils her 'fierce' look from ‘Singham Again’

Kareena Kapoor Khan delighted her fans by dropping the first look of her fierce character from the upcoming Rohit Shetty’s film, Singham Again.



Taking to Instagram, the diva of Bollywood expressed her excitement to be a part of the action-packed movie which reportedly hit the big screens in 2024.



"It’s about time… Re-joining forces with the cop verse," she wrote as a caption.

In the shared poster, the Jab We Met star can be seen pointing a gun towards her opponents, showcasing her mysterious look.

On the other hand, the director of the forthcoming movie, Shetty introduced Kareena’s character with a sweet note.



He wrote on his Instagram account, "Meet the strength behind Singham, Avni Bajirao Singham. We first worked together in 2007…3 blockbusters till now, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Singham returns."



"And now working on our fourth project… Singham Again…16 year long association. Nothing has changed, Bebo is still the same, simple, sweet and hardworking," the filmmaker added.

Alongside Kareena, the movie features star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Tiger Shroff, in the lead roles.

