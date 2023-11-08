Travis Kelce looks ‘great’ amid his blossoming romance with Taylor Swift, says Erin Andrews

File Footage

Travis Kelce is really having a glow-up after his blossoming romance with Taylor Swift, says Travis close friend Erin Andrews.



While speaking to The Messenger, the NFL sideline reporter revealed that Travis is looking better since he began dating the Grammy winner.

“He’s having a real glow-up. He looks great,” she told the outlet.

It was reported that Travis gave his number to Taylor when she came for Eras Tour to Missouri back in July.

However, the romance began in September after the singer was seen supporting Travis at his games.

Erin noted that it’s been “so cool” while watching the pair's relationship flourish publicly.

Erin mentioned that she’d actually met Taylor and praised her for her down-to-earth personality.

“I've met Taylor once before and I was blown away with how sweet she was and just how great she is with her fans and how she is having fun with this,” stated Erin.

She added, “I think it's so cool. I think it's great for our sport.”

Erin also remembered texting Travis to let him know how happy she is for him.

“I texted him and said, ‘You know I love you and I'm happy you're having fun.’ He's just such a great dude, and that's why we were so open about like, ‘Hey, Taylor, go on a date with our friend,’” she said.

Erin dished, “He's just great. He's as cool as he is on TV – that's how he is in real life.”

“You gravitate towards people like that and yeah. He's a fun guy to be around and he's the best,” she spoke of Travis.