



Brittany Mahomes wants to ‘set up’ Sophie Turner with Travis Kelce’s friend

Brittany Mahomes would love to be Sophie Turner’s “matchmaker” after the actress’ split from Joe Jonas, who also dated Britney Spears previously.



Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes have been growing close since being mutual friends to Taylor Swift.

“Brittany knows Sophie is newly single and has hung [out] with her before when Sophie attended one of the [Kansas City Chiefs] games,” a source told Us Weekly.

“She would love to help play matchmaker.”

The insider claims that after Turner, 27, broke up with Joe Jonas, Brittany, 28, thought she was a "doll" and "would love to set her up" with one of Travis Kelce's buddies.

Swift, 33, has been romantically linked to Kelce, 34, since September. Kelce is the colleague of Brittany's husband, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

While Turner and Swift have been friends for a long time, it seems that their friendship has grown since Turner broke up with Jonas, whom Swift also dated in 2007.

Most recently, on Saturday, November 4, while the Chiefs were playing the Miami Dolphins in Germany, Swift had a girls' night out in New York City with Brittany and Turner. Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, and Gigi Hadid also joined the group.

“Brittany is having a blast hanging out with Taylor and her friends,” the source reported. “She loves making new friends and loves how down-to-earth Sophie, Gigi, Selena and Cara all are.”