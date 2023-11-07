Jack Reacher comes back bigger, badder in 'Reachers'

The trailer for Reacher's second season shows how Jack Reacher's history finally catches up with him and how many things blow up.



In addition to the trailer, the second season of the show will debut on December 15 on Amazon Prime Video. Season two of Reacher will be released more gradually than the first, with three episodes opening on December 15 and the other eight episodes airing once a week. The first season debuted all at once.

One of Prime Video's most popular series in 2022 was Reacher, which quickly received a renewal after having the streamer's best-ever opening week according to Nielsen's streaming rankings.

Based on the 11th book in Lee Child's 28-novel series, the second season of the show revolves around Reacher (Alan Ritchson), who receives a coded message indicating the systematic murder of members from his former U.S. Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations.

This message forces him to leave his wandering lifestyle behind and reunite with three of his former teammates (portrayed by Maria Sten, Serinda Swan, and Shaun Sipos). Together, they unravel a high-stakes mystery that raises questions about betrayal.

Reacher is a collaborative production by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios.

The show is led by showrunner Nick Santora and boasts an executive producing team that includes Lee Child, Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Adam Higgs, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell from Skydance.