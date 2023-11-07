Prince Harry turns his hand to stand-up comedy

King Charles III's estranged son Prince Harry has stunned everyone as he made a valiant attempt at comedy in a recorded monologue for the 17th annual Stand Up for Heroes event on Monday.



The Duke of Sussex insisted that his reiki healer finds him funny during a skit performed in a suit decorated with his military medals. At the event, presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation in New York, Meghan Markle's husband began "Hello New York."

Harry went on: "Obviously I was deeply honoured when Bob asked me to debut my stand-up act with you all tonight. Due to the shockingly low representation of gingers last year, and out of respect for my fellow endangered species, here I am, reporting for duty."

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father opted to wear a dark suit and tie, with a red poppy and four military medals pinned to his chest for the broadcast, which comes ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Prince William's younger brother, who's currently living in the US with his wife Meghan and their two children, joked from his garden in Montecito: "As someone who never gets scrutinised, I haven’t even had to prepare much."

“But out of an abundance of caution, I have been working on this particular act for quite some time and everyone I know tells me it’s perfect. And no, these aren’t people who just tell me what I want to hear, these are people like my finance manager, my lawyer, and of course, my reiki healer.”



"So, we’re not doing the thing?” he asked, before reading the first sentence. Thank you for having me to this splendid evening celebrating our incredible veterans."

Harry then abandoned the script, saying: "It’s OK, I got this" before delivering a more serious message in honour of the military community. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, service is what happens in the quiet and the chaos."

"And whether we are wearing the uniform or not, we must continue to uphold the values we learnt side by side on the base, on the drill square and on the battlefield. Values of service, values of honour and integrity and values of togetherness and solidarity. I know our journeys to this point differ but we are always connected through what we learnt as humans, what we faced as families and how we’ve come out stronger because of our ability to listen, to understand, to support one another."

Harry, in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan which was released in December, said that the royal family "didn’t think a ginger could land such a beautiful woman" as he spoke about meeting his wife Meghan Markle

The Duke has also described the "ginger gene" as a "strong one" and joked about having a particular connection with Ginger Spice in his memoir, Spare.