Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle plans to 'punish’ King Charles

file footage

Prince Harry is said to have acrimonious plans for the Royal Family in the wake of his and Meghan Markle’s feud.



Royal expert Angela Levin suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer interested in being part of the family.

Instead, she suggested the twosome wants to “destroy” the monarchy in its whole.

“Harry doesn’t want to make amends and doesn’t want to be part of the family - they want to destroy and punish it,” she told The Sun.

"What is ridiculous is Meghan and Harry want to hang on for dear life to their titles but yet they want to destroy the monarchy,” the royal expert continued.

It comes after it was reported that the Spare author had reportedly turned down the invite to the King’s 75th birthday celebrations at Clarence House for later this month.

However, a spokesperson for the former royals clarified that they were never invited to attend the bash in the first place.

A recent report revealed that Harry barely speaks to King Charles, while is currently in a no-contact row with Prince William.