Chase Stokes expresses elation for his girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini’s first show in hometown

Chase Stokes has recently expressed his elation for his girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini for first headlining show in her hometown.



“I’m still recouping my hearing from how loud it was for her to go back to her hometown and to sell out an arena, like that stage — it was the coolest thing. I cried the whole time,” said the Outer Banks actor in an interview with PEOPLE at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Monday.

Chase, who was looking dapper in a blue two-piece suit at the awards ceremony, was questioned about Kelsea’s influence on his style.

To this, the actor responded, “She’s given me a little yee-haw. I’m not gonna lie, I grew up in the South, so she’s definitely brought it out.”

While talking about going places with the singer, Chase also told the outlet, “It’s been fun, and being able to do events together, get dressed up together for stuff — it’s been a blast.”

Chase revealed that they equally played a part in “influencing each other when it comes to their style”.

The actor also mentioned that sometimes they “unintentionally coordinate clothing”.

“Everybody thought the VMAs was coordinated but that was a look that I was gonna wear for something else, and then I missed my flight so I couldn’t wear that,” stated Chase, adding Kelsea’s attire matched to his jacket.

Chase pointed out that he and his girlfriend have “become sort of serendipitous”.