‘My Sister’s Keeper’ and ‘CSI: Miami’ actor Evan Ellingson dies at 35

Former child star Evan Ellingson, best known for his role in CSI: Miami, died at the age of 35.

In documents obtained by TODAY.com, the San Bernardino County Coroner confirmed that Ellingson was found dead in a Fontana, California, bedroom on Sunday, November 5. However, the cause of death of the actor is still under investigation.

On Monday, Ellingson’s father, Michael told TMZ that the My Sister’s Keeper actor was residing in a sober-living home. He noted that the actor had struggled with drugs in the past but had been doing better, which is why his death came as a shock to the family.

The late actor got his first acting role at the age of 13 in the 2001 TV movie Living in Fear. He went on to book roles on multiple shows, like General Hospital, Mad TV and Bones.

He also had a budding film career, appearing in the 2005 thriller Confession and 2002 sci-fi movie Time Changer.

In 2009, he landed his recognisable tole in the emotional movie, My Sister’s Keeper, starring Cameron Diaz, Alec Baldwin and Abigail Breslin.

His last acting credit was his final appearance in an episode of CSI: Miami in 2010. Ellingson did not appear in an any acting role in over a decade.