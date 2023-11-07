Prince Harry ‘rejected’ Prince William’s meeting with ‘two-words’

Prince Harry replied his brother Prince William coldly refusing to meet him.
Since the Megxit disclosures and the well-reported conflicts between the brothers, Prince Harry and Prince William have lived thousands of miles apart.
However, there were indications that something was wrong even prior to the dramatic exodus from the Royal Family.
The Duke of Sussex and his spouse Meghan Markle left their positions as senior royals in 2020.
But in 2019, Harry allegedly turned down his brother's peace offer by sending the Duke of Cambridge a brief, two-word message saying, "don't come," because he was too worried that their meeting would be revealed to the media.
It happened after Harry made hints about their failing relationship in an interview while on a visit of South Africa with Meghan.
“Part of this role, part of this job, this family, being under the pressure which it’s under, inevitably stuff happens. But we are brothers. We will always be brothers. We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him, as I know he will always be there for me.”
