Machine Gun Kelly’s anxiety ‘won’ during ‘weird’ F1 interview

Machine Gun Kelly did not troll Sky Sports’ Martin Brundle in his infamous interview intentionally.



The rock star gained notoriety over the weekend when a video of him making fun of Sky Sports' Martin Brundle, who frequently has uncomfortable interactions with American celebrities when out on the grid, appeared. The incident happened at the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix in São Paulo, Brazil.

“My anxiety has won,” the Forget Me Too artist regretted via X, formerly Twitter, adding that he “hate[s] being in public.”

He shared the statement feeling bad about his behaviour with Martin Brundle during the interview.

Despite without mentioning Brundle or Formula One directly in his tweets, fans surmised that, considering the timing of the messages, he was alluding to the embarrassing conversation.

In the interview in question, Brundle pressed Kelly, whose actual name is Colson Baker, to discuss what was going on “in [his] career at the moment” during the heated discussion.



The loud thumping of the race cars forced Brundle to repeat himself, and Kelly shot back, “I don’t think about my career. I don’t think about it.”

“Well, good luck with it, whatever you do,” Brundle replied.

The former race car driver then changed the subject and questioned Kelly about Formula 1 racing.

Kelly remarked, "It's loud, your life's on the line... that's exciting," before describing a "nice" incident that happened "the other week" at the music studio when he ran across driver Lewis Hamilton "in the other studio."

"What do you think about my business?" Kelly, but then again asked Brundle, changing the topic.

“We love your business,” he responded. “There’s always been a great synergy between the music business and the motor racing business somehow.”

"Can you give me your best air guitar?" Kelly then asked Brundle, obviously mocking the British analyst.

“Uh, no. I can’t. As MGK played the air, Brundle remarked, I learned the piano once…” .

The 33-year-old Twin Flame singer then fervently demanded that they immediately collaborate on "air piano and air guitar."

Kelly quickly counted down from three and pulled out his make-believe guitar. Brundle stepped away from Kelly and remarked, “No, there’s millions [watching]. You do it.”

“I can’t do it, I can’t do it,” Brundle said adding, “I probably need to get on, but uh, because, we’ve got some people to see.”

Kelly gave the camera a down vote before turning to leave the racing event where he was with her fiancée, Megan Fox.

“Something tells me I won’t be on his Christmas card list,” Brundle quipped in the end.