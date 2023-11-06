Prince William addresses Kate Middleton's absence at Earthshot Prize 2023

The parents of Prince George attended the last two Earthshot Prize together

Prince William broke his silence on the reason behind Princess Kate's absence in Singapore.

The Prince of Wales jetted off solo to Southeast Asia to kick off third annual Earthshot prize ceremony over the weekend.

It was previously revealed that the mom of three will stay behind in the UK to help their oldest son Prince George with his upcoming exams.

During a speech at the United for Wildlife Global Summit 2023, thr King-in-waiting extended regret on her behalf over her lack of availability, saying, "[Kate is] very sorry she can’t be here."

"I’m delighted to be back in Singapore," the oldest son of King Charles began.

"It has been 11 years since Catherine and I enjoyed a memorable visit here on behalf of my late Grandmother in her Diamond Jubilee Year.

"And I should mention that Catherine is very sorry she can’t be here, she is helping George through his first set of major exams," he continued.

"The focus of my visit this week is how we collectively overcome our planet’s greatest environmental challenges.

"Like all initiatives created through the Royal Foundation, United for Wildlife and The Earthshot Prize are underpinned by finding innovative solutions to some of the world’s most pressing issues," the future King added.

It comes after royal reporter James Crawford-Smith reflected on the idea of William showing up solo to the ceremony.

The expert argued Kate's absence might drastically affect the media coverage of the prince's initiative, noting the future Queen is the one who frequently piques public interest with her glamorous fashion choices at such event.