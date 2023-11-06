Watch: Baby takes a bite out of Prince William's hand in adorable moment

File Footage

Prince William had the most adorable run in after the Duke of Cambridge arrived in Singapore ahead of the Earthshot Prize.



During his meeting and greet with the massive crowd, a particular little visitor caught the Prince of Wales’ eye and an adorable interaction unfolded in front of onlookers.

As per the clip, the heir to the throne was seen playing with the eight-month-old baby girl and in a sweet moment, the baby reached out to grab his outstretched finger and take a nibble at it.

The moment caught King Charles' eldest son by surprise as he laughed while the little one continued to gnaw.

The interaction melted royal watchers' hearts as many flocked to the comments to gush over the baby.

"That is sooo cute!" one user commented.

"I can't stop looking at the pics of this little one with Prince William. So gorgeous," a second chimed in.



"Wait til that baby grows up & sees this amazing picture!" a third said.