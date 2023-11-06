Meghan Markle accused of creating buzz to 'overshadow' Katy Perry's Vegas show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, escorted to their seats in the venue's VIP section, have been accused of creating buzz at Katy Perry concert in Las Vegas this weekend.

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in £5,500 Valentino dress and Louboutin heels on date night with Harry. The couple left their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at home and flew to Las Vegas this weekend to watch Katy Perry perform one of her last residency concerts at Resorts World Theatre.

Perry's fans were already buzzing in anticipation of the "Roar" singer’s Saturday show, that excitement reached a fever pitch when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex escorted to their seats in the venue’s VIP section, allegedly trying to steal the spotlight with her way of arriving to the show.

Some excited fans of Perry alleged Meghan of creating buzz and stealing the show with her appearance and arrival during the show.

Meghan's dress also attracted massive attention as she wore a stunning black embellished dress, Valentino's Floral- Appliqué Embellished Mini Dress in Black which retails at £5,564. The Duchess paired the dress with expensive black blazer and black heels.

The US-based couple were joined by fashion designer Misha Nonoo and her husband, Mike Hess. The group was seated in the VIP section near Celine Dion, but it’s unclear if the celebrities spoke.



However, Meghan and Harry were seen enjoying their night away from their kids as cheered, danced and clapped as the popstar performed.

