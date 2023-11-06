Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's marriage predicted to have few 'years' left

File Footage

Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry is predicted to only last a handful of years rather than decades.



Speaking about the couple’s marital issues, journalist Graydon Carter spoke to The Times and noted that the Duchess of Sussex seemingly used her husband for her personal pursuits, namely money and fame.

He elaborated that because the Suits alum achieved all that she wished for, the former actress's value for the Duke of Sussex was likely to fall, which eventually would result in their marriage crumbling.

He said: "I would measure the duration of the marriage in years rather than decades. I think she has run rings around poor Harry and gotten what she wanted: notoriety, money, and a title. His usefulness to her diminishes daily."

His comments come after it was reported that Prince Harry was struggling with his life in California and was looking to find base in UK, his home country, with Meghan.

Phil Dampier told GB News: "I'm told on good authority that he's quite lonely. He's quite isolated in California. Maybe that's part of Meghan's plan to isolate him from his friends as well as his family."

"I just don't feel that he's got a group of mates to go out and have a few beers with and unwind and relax, and talk about matey men things that we all like to do down the pub."