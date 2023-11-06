Prince William, Kate Middleton decide fate of Prince Harry in Royal Family

The parents of Prince George are not willing to reconcile with the youngest son of King Charles

Prince Harry is not expected to get an invitation to Prince William’s coronation ceremony in near future.

A friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed the future monarchs want the Duke of Sussex to maintain an adequate distance from the Royal Family in the wake of his row of snubs.

The youngest son of King Charles has constantly hurled attacks as several members of the family, especially his father, brother, and sister-in-law since quitting The Firm in 2020.

Harry and Meghan’s exit came as a blessing for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are now set in high-esteem for their status as the only senior royals beside Charles and Camilla.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, the King-in-waiting’s pal explained: "It’s very clear that William and Kate are now extremely important members of the institution, so their view on Harry, which is basically the further away the better, will have to be taken into account."

They also hinted at the feud lasting for decades, noting, “I don’t think anyone expects Harry to get an invite to William’s Coronation."

It comes after Kate Mansey, Assistant Editor of the Mail on Sunday told GB News: "I think William and Harry, that's going to be years before that riff can die down.

“… That's not a short-term goal for anything and also the King is going to be very busy,” she added.