Prince Harry, Prince William have ‘same concerns’ regarding Meghan Markle

Prince Harry may be estranged from his brother Prince William, but he seems to share similar concerns regarding a major issue relating to their family jewels.

In the past months, Meghan Markle has made several appearances, including the Invictus Games, in which she was spotted without her engagement ring.

The ring, which features diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection, holds “emotional significance” to both Harry and William despite their differences.

Professional stylist, Oriona Robb, told GB News that there are “various explanations” why the former Suits actress is not wearing her engagement ring.

Robb explained that since the ring was designed by Harry himself with his mother’s jewels, it holds “significant amount of sentimental value.”

Hence, “considering the sentimental value attached to the ring, it’s understandable that the ring holds emotional significance for both Prince William and Prince Harry, as it serves as a symbol of their mother’s legacy.”

Moreover, James Harris, the Regional Sales Manager at Austen & Blake suggested to GB News that since the jewels are “irreplaceable” given its association to Diana. And while the ring must be “insured,” the couple may be taking measures to protect it.

“With this in mind, Meghan may be choosing not to wear her stunning ring daily to protect these important and meaningful diamonds,” Harris said. “Alternatively, it may be in the workshop for repairs, maintenance or cleaning.”