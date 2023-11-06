BTS Jungkook clinches best song and K-pop awards at 2023 MTV EMAs

Jungkook's best soong win cements his legacy at the 2023 MTV EMAs.

BTS's Jungkook and TXT Celebrate Victories at 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards.

In a thrilling announcement, MTV revealed the winners of the 2023 Europe Music Awards on November 5.

Originally set to take place in Paris, the ceremony was regrettably canceled "out of an abundance of caution" due to global events' unpredictability.

Nonetheless, it was a night of triumph for K-pop sensation Jungkook, who clinched not one but two prestigious awards—Best Song and Best K-Pop for his chart-topping hit Seven, featuring Latto.

On the other side of the spectrum, TXT was in the spotlight as they secured the award for Best Push Artist.

Congratulations are in order for both Jungkook and TXT, as they continue to make their mark on the international music scene.

Full List of 2023 MTV EMA Awards

Best Afrobeats: Rema

Best Alternative: Lana Del Rey

Best Artist: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration: KAROL G and Shakira - "TQG"

Best Electronic: David Guetta

Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop: Jung Kook

Best Latin: Anitta

Best Live: Taylor Swift

Best New: Peso Pluma

Best Pop: Billie Eilish

Best Push: Tomorrow X Together

Best R&B: Chris Brown

Best Rock: Maneskin

Best Song: Jung Kook Featuring Latto - Seven

Best Video: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

FULL LIST OF 2023 MTV EMA BEST LOCAL ACT AWARDS

Best African Act: Diamond Platnumz

Best Asia Act: BE:FIRST

Best Australian Act: Kylie Minogue

Best Brasilian Act: Matue

Best Canadian Act: Shania Twain

Best Caribbean Act: Young Miko

Best Dutch Act: FLEMMING

Best French Act: Bigflo & Oli

Best German Act: Kontra K

Best Hungarian Act: ajsa luna

Best India Act: Tsumyoki

Best Italian Act: Måneskin

Best Lat Am North Act: Kenia OS

Best Lat Am Central Act: Feid

Best Lat Am South Act: Lali

Best New Zealand Act: SIX60

Best Nordic Act: Käärijä

Best Polish Act: Doda

Best Portuguese Act: Bispo

Best Spanish Act: Samantha Hudson

Best Swiss Act: Gjon’s Tears

Best UK & Ireland Act: Tom Grennan

Best US Act: Nicki Minaj