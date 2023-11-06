BTS Jungkook clinches best song and K-pop awards at 2023 MTV EMAs

BTS's Jungkook and TXT Celebrate Victories at 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards.
In a thrilling announcement, MTV revealed the winners of the 2023 Europe Music Awards on November 5.
Originally set to take place in Paris, the ceremony was regrettably canceled "out of an abundance of caution" due to global events' unpredictability.
Nonetheless, it was a night of triumph for K-pop sensation Jungkook, who clinched not one but two prestigious awards—Best Song and Best K-Pop for his chart-topping hit Seven, featuring Latto.
On the other side of the spectrum, TXT was in the spotlight as they secured the award for Best Push Artist.
Congratulations are in order for both Jungkook and TXT, as they continue to make their mark on the international music scene.
Best Afrobeats: Rema
Best Alternative: Lana Del Rey
Best Artist: Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration: KAROL G and Shakira - "TQG"
Best Electronic: David Guetta
Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop: Jung Kook
Best Latin: Anitta
Best Live: Taylor Swift
Best New: Peso Pluma
Best Pop: Billie Eilish
Best Push: Tomorrow X Together
Best R&B: Chris Brown
Best Rock: Maneskin
Best Song: Jung Kook Featuring Latto - Seven
Best Video: Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best African Act: Diamond Platnumz
Best Asia Act: BE:FIRST
Best Australian Act: Kylie Minogue
Best Brasilian Act: Matue
Best Canadian Act: Shania Twain
Best Caribbean Act: Young Miko
Best Dutch Act: FLEMMING
Best French Act: Bigflo & Oli
Best German Act: Kontra K
Best Hungarian Act: ajsa luna
Best India Act: Tsumyoki
Best Italian Act: Måneskin
Best Lat Am North Act: Kenia OS
Best Lat Am Central Act: Feid
Best Lat Am South Act: Lali
Best New Zealand Act: SIX60
Best Nordic Act: Käärijä
Best Polish Act: Doda
Best Portuguese Act: Bispo
Best Spanish Act: Samantha Hudson
Best Swiss Act: Gjon’s Tears
Best UK & Ireland Act: Tom Grennan
Best US Act: Nicki Minaj
