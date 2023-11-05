Salma Hayek looks beautiful in metallic glitzy gown as she poses at LACMA Gala

Salma Hayek looked stunning in an exquisite rose gold gown as she graced the 2023 LACMA Art+Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Saturday.

The 57-year-old actress ensured all eyes were on her as she showcased her sensational figure at the event, presented by Gucci.

Salma exuded glamour in the glitzy metallic outfit, highlighting her enviable hourglass shape. She was joined at the star-studded gathering by her billionaire French husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, 61.

Her look was accentuated with a striking red ring, statement earpiece jewelry, and a silver handbag.

Salma and Francois-Henri shared a loving moment, posing for a sweet photograph together inside the venue.



The gala, honouring artist Judy Baca, brought together prominent figures from the art, film, fashion, and entertainment industries.

The event was co-chaired for the twelfth consecutive year by LACMA trustee Eva Chow and actor Leonardo DiCaprio.