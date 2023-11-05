Beckhams former bodyguard opens up about Victoria and David's ‘unfiltered lives’

File footage

Former bodyguard Craig Ainsworth revealed Victoria Beckham's dominant role in the Beckham household.



The former Marine provided security for David and Victoria Beckham's family from 2013 to 2015 during their time in Holland Park, London.

During an interview with The Mirror, Ainsworth, who has also protected celebrities like Johnny Depp, Jennifer Lawrence, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, suggested that Victoria was the one who wore the pants in the household.

Ainsworth mentioned that their documentary accurately portrays their life and stated, "I feel most women are in charge and just let us men feel like we're in charge half the time. David and Victoria are both highly professional, and with the amount of security they've had, we're like background noise to them; we're part of the furniture. David was charming."

He continued, "Victoria kept to herself; she would be with the kids or working. With the spotlight they have been under, their kids are well-behaved."

Ainsworth explained that the couple keeps each other honest and referenced the lighthearted moment in their documentary when David teased Victoria for calling herself "working class" when her father used to drive her to school in a Rolls-Royce.