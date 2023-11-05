Peter White, groundbreaking actor in 'The Boys in the Band,' dies at 86

Peter White, the actor best known for his roles in the groundbreaking play and film adaptation of The Boys in the Band and the long-running soap opera All My Children, died on November 1, 2023, at the age of 86. His death was confirmed by his All My Children castmate Kathleen Noone.

White was born in New York City in 1937 and began his acting career in the early 1960s. He was a member of the original Off-Broadway cast of The Boys in the Band in 1968, playing the role of Alan McCarthy.

The play, which revolves around a group of gay men attending a birthday party in Manhattan, was a groundbreaking work of theater for its time, and White's performance was widely praised.

White reprised his role as Alan in the 1970 film adaptation of The Boys in the Band, which was directed by William Friedkin. The film was also a critical and commercial success, and it helped to further White's career.

In addition to his work in The Boys in the Band, White also appeared in a number of other films and television shows throughout his career. He was a regular cast member of the soap opera All My Children from 1974 to 1980 and again from 1981 to 1984. He also appeared in shows such as Law & Order, Grey's Anatomy, and Scandal.

White was a talented and versatile actor who made significant contributions to both stage and screen. He was also a pioneer for LGBTQ+ representation in the media.